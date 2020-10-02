MAGUIGAN,
Zita Margaret (nee Daly):
Passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 30, 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric. Loved mother of Eric (dec), and Jim (dec). Special mother-in-law of Alice, Robyn and Val. Cherished grandmother of Tania and Nigel, Maryanne and Brent, Nigel and Shelley, and Christopher and Sophie (Melbourne). Adored great-nana of Hope and James, Jay, Ethan, Mollie, Warner, William, and Rosie. Great-great-nana of Haylee, Maddox and Nancy. Adored Nana Zita of Christine, Zaine and Jelisa. A funeral service to celebrate Zita's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services, 160 Mountainview Road, Timaru, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10.00am. Messages to: Aoraki Funeral Services, PO Box 4091 Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020