Wyniss JACKSON

Guest Book
  • "We were saddened to hear of Wyniss passing. Our thoughts..."
    - Jenny & Barrie Green
  • "Sincere sympathy on the passing of Wyniss. A real lovely..."
    - Sandy Jamieson
  • "Very sorry to hear about Wynnis. She was a wonderful woman..."
    - Tony Johnston
  • "Such a special woman who always made us feel so welcome ,..."
    - Ngaire Whytock
  • "My Sincere Condolences with the passing of Wyniss. Barry..."
Service Information
South Canterbury Funerals
38-40 Bank Street
Timaru, Canterbury
036849090
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Death Notice

JACKSON,
Wyniss Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved Wife of Peter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Sue, Grant and Del, Mark and Carol, Andrew and Chiseiko. Sister to Ray and Julie. Grandmother to Tim, Hamish, Gemma, Keeley and Karl, Amy and Peter and Ben. All messages to the Jackson Family, 21 Monowai Place, Timaru. Due to current circumstances a private burial will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 11.00am. A gathering to celebrate Wyniss' life will be held at a later date.

Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
