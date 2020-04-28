JACKSON,
Wyniss Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved Wife of Peter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Sue, Grant and Del, Mark and Carol, Andrew and Chiseiko. Sister to Ray and Julie. Grandmother to Tim, Hamish, Gemma, Keeley and Karl, Amy and Peter and Ben. All messages to the Jackson Family, 21 Monowai Place, Timaru. Due to current circumstances a private burial will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 11.00am. A gathering to celebrate Wyniss' life will be held at a later date.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 28, 2020