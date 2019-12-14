Winston (STEVENS) TIPENE

Unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Loved father and father-in-law of Aaron and Christine, Beavan and Vikki (Mumster), Carl and Meredith, Christopher, and Nathan, loved Poppa of Zinny, and Mack; Peyton; Harper, and Riley. At Winston's request, a private service has been held. If you wish to visit Winston, he is at the Timaru Cemetery, Collins Street entrance, row 68 plot 56. Messages to the Tipene family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940

Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
