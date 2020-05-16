WRIGHT, William John:
Peacefully at home on May 11, 2020, aged 61, surrounded by loving family members after a courageous battle with complications from his rare immune condition. Dearly cherished and loved husband of Judy, loved and admired father and father-in-law of Tim and Robyn, and Ben and Jess. Loved son of Ronald and the late Gwendoline. Precious brother and best friend to Lynette and Erik, brother of Graeme, loved brother-in-law to Jane and Dean. Much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Will be sadly missed and
gone far too soon.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Immune Deficiencies Foundation of New Zealand at www.idfnz.org.nz would be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the Specialists, Consultants and medical teams that looked after William during his illness. Messages to the Wright family may be left in William's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. There will be a private service held for William.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 16, 2020