WATSON,
William Hugh (Bill):
Lifetime Achievement Award- Magician. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at South Canterbury Hospice on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. In his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of the late Irene. Treasured special dad of Sheri. Adored grandad of Fiona, Tania, Michelle, Kirsty and the late Andrew. Magic great-grandad of Nicole, Jaxson, Tayla, Zoe, Tuezdey, Axl, Mack, Phoenix, and Nixon. Dearly loved brother and uncle to all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The Service celebrating Bill's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 2.00pm. Messages to: 32 Kelvin Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2020