William SOUTHGATE

Guest Book
  • "Sincerest sympathy to Ashley's family. He was a supportive..."
    - Marg Hall
  • "Our sincere condolences to Ashley's family. A family friend..."
    - Grant Harvey
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

SOUTHGATE,
William Ashley (Ashley):
Passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Linda. Loving son of the late Bill and Charlotte Southgate. Dearly loved brother of Elizabeth (dec) and John Harmon, Diana and Murray Brown (Nelson), Bev and Jeff Wright. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Celebration of Ashley's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, commencing at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to 203 Le Cren Street, Timaru 7910.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.