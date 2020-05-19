SANSOM,
William Raymond (Ray):
Aged 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Highfield Lifecare, Timaru. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia Sansom. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Ian Campbell and Barbara and Graham Povey. Beloved grandfather (Grumps) to John, Sonya, Kerin, Holly and Laura and great-grandfather to his 6 great-grandchildren.
"Thank you for a lifetime
of memories"
Special thanks to the Highfield Lifecare staff and caregivers for their wonderful support, love and care. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions of 50, if you wish to attend the funeral, which is to be held in Timaru on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 1.00pm, we ask that you register by contacting Barbara Povey 021 496 050.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 19, 2020