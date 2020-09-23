ROMERIL, William Albert
Leicester (Bill):
Passed away suddenly on Friday, September 18, 2020, at home in Christchurch, aged 76 years. Loving husband of Alison for 53 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Bruce and Jenny Romeril (Rangiora), and the late Carmen. Treasured Pop of Grant, Melissa, Josh, and Brianna. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Lezeigh, Dave and Lynn (Mosgiel), Judith and Alan (Cromwell), and son-in-law of Joy and the late Jim Girvan (Cromwell).
Forever loved
Never forgotten
A private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 423 Mount Thomas Road, RD1, Rangiora, at 1.00pm. Messages to: Unit 14/171 Prestons Road, Redwood, Christchurch 8051.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 23, 2020