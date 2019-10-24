ROBB,
William Brodie (Brodie):
915369 Pvt RNZE known as Zapper Robb. Died peacefully on October 22, 2019. Loved husband of the late Maureen (nee Anderson). Beloved father and father-in-law of Paula and Max; Raewyn and Brian; Jason. Grandfather of Josh and Ashleigh; Zalee and Zac; Kylie and Glyn; Matthew and Devin. Beloved great-grandad of Bryn, Bella and Parker. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Gordon (Oamaru), Elaine Carter (Oamaru), Christine and Rob Evans (ChCh), Heather and John Pickworth (ChCh). Best friend of Gary Wilhelmsen, Bob Barlin, Graeme and Lynda Walker. At Brodie's request there will be no funeral service. A big thank you to the staff of Monticello for their care of Brodie. Messages c/o 137 Stafford Street, Dunedin 9016.
Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ NZIFH
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 24, 2019