William PHILLIPS

Service Information
Walls Funeral Services
49 Humber Street
Oamaru , Otago
034348266
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:00 a.m.
the gardens of Mark and Diane's home
Death Notice

PHILLIPS,
William Lloyd (Lloyd):
Passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Diane, Tania and Rod, Grant and Nikki. Loved grandfather of Mason, Cole, Bella, and MacKenzie. Much loved little brother to Moira, and Kay. The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to Otago Hospice, district nurses, caregivers and Doctors for all their support. A service for Lloyd's will be held in the gardens of Mark and Diane's home (Today) Tuesday, December 24, at 11.00am, followed by cremation.
Wall's Funeral Services
Oamaru
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
