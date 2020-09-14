PARKES,
William Ross (Ross):
On Friday, September 11, 2020, died peacefully in Dunedin, surrounded by his family; aged 84 years. Loving and much-loved husband to Win, father to Karen, Derek and Margot, grandfather to Josie and Angus, and father-in-law or other-dad to Paul, Julie and Robbie. With thanks for the care and support by the staff at Ward 4a Dunedin Hospital and the Otago Community Hospice. A service for Ross will be held in All Saints Anglican Church, 786 Cumberland Street, Dunedin, at 2.30pm on Tuesday, September 15, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages can be posted to the Parkes family, c/- Hope and Sons, DX Box YX15033, Dunedin 9012.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 14, 2020