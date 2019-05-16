MOORE,
William Arthur (Bill):
Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury, on May 14, 2019, aged 79 years. Fondly loved husband of Jennifer, proud father of Russel (deceased), Barry and Andrea. Dearly loved Grandad of Alaina, Tristan, Steven, Talia and James. Great-granddad of Niko, Lettie, Angus and Bailey. A private cremation has been held and a small service and interment will be advised. Special thanks to Timaru Hospital and the Hospice for their thoughtful care of Bill and support of the family.
We will miss you dearly Bill
Published in Timaru Herald on May 16, 2019