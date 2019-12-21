McKEOWN, William Dennis:
Jean, Hugh, Bridget, and families, wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and kindness shown to us on Dennis's passing. To Rev Indrea Alexander, Lyn Henderson (organist) and Gary Burtenshaw for their guidance, and the care and compassion shown to Dennis by the staff of South Canterbury Hospice, Presbyterian Support Services, District Nurses and Cancer Society, all has been a source of comfort and strength and will always be remembered with gratitude.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 21, 2019