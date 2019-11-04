William MCKEOWN

McKEOWN, William Dennis:
Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury, on Friday, November 1, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Jean, loved father of Hugh and Diedre, Bridget and a special friend of Sue. Much loved Den Den of Andrew, Jamie and the late Jordan; Hamish, and Georgia. A service for Dennis will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, Esk Valley, on Friday, November 8, at 1.00pm, thereafter burial at Esk Valley Cemetery. Messages to PO Box 4155 Highfield, Timaru 7940.

Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
