William LONG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William LONG.
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

LONG,
William Thomas (Bill):
Of Waimate. Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on October 3, 2019; aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Aida. Loved father and father-in-law of Bill (deceased), Linda and Jim Rayner, Stuart and Wendy, Robyn and Ivan Grace, Jeanee and Malcolm Hughes, Tim, and Christopher. Loved grandpa and great-grandpa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 1.00pm, on October 19, 2019, at the Waimate Funeral Home, 11 John Street, Waimate, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery. Messages to 6 Opie Street, Waimate 7924.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.