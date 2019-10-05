LONG,
William Thomas (Bill):
Of Waimate. Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on October 3, 2019; aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Aida. Loved father and father-in-law of Bill (deceased), Linda and Jim Rayner, Stuart and Wendy, Robyn and Ivan Grace, Jeanee and Malcolm Hughes, Tim, and Christopher. Loved grandpa and great-grandpa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 1.00pm, on October 19, 2019, at the Waimate Funeral Home, 11 John Street, Waimate, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery. Messages to 6 Opie Street, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 5, 2019