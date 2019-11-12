KITTO,
William Thomas (Bill):
With much sadness, on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Timaru Hospital, Bill passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Aged 81. Much loved husband of the late Francie. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Julie and Philip Reese-Jones, Brian, Liz Fuller and Aaron, Stephen, and Geoff. Much loved, cheeky grandad of Sarah and Braden, Deborah and Brad, Kendall and Scott, Emily and Sam, and Aidan. Great-grandad of Cohan. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to: 22 Harborough St, Timaru. A service for Bill will be held at Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson St, Timaru, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Timaru Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019