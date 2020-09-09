JOYCE,
William Frederick (Bill):
Passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020, aged 83. Loved husband of the late Hilda. Loved father of Maree, Lynley, Paula, and Ricky. Loved father-in-law of Barry, Vicky, and Murray. Much loved Grandad of Sasha, Kit, Piper, Jayden, Shelby (Strawberry), Bryn, Meg, Emma, and Rosie. Messages for Bill's family can be posted to the Joyce Family, c/- 186 Talbot St, Geraldine. At Bill's request a private burial has taken place.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 9, 2020