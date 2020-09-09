William JOYCE

Guest Book
  • "Sad news. A tireless worker for his family and the..."
  • "Memories are revived as I read of Bill's passing. Bill was..."
    - Graeme Waller
  • "So sorry to hear about Bill. He was a Patient in Timaru..."
Service Information
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
036938788
Death Notice

JOYCE,
William Frederick (Bill):
Passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020, aged 83. Loved husband of the late Hilda. Loved father of Maree, Lynley, Paula, and Ricky. Loved father-in-law of Barry, Vicky, and Murray. Much loved Grandad of Sasha, Kit, Piper, Jayden, Shelby (Strawberry), Bryn, Meg, Emma, and Rosie. Messages for Bill's family can be posted to the Joyce Family, c/- 186 Talbot St, Geraldine. At Bill's request a private burial has taken place.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.