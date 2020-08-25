William DODDS

Guest Book
  • "Dearest Auntie Sissy. Our sincere sympathy in the loss of..."
    - Christine Peneamene
  • "Takoto mai e koro, hoea atu t waka, ki te hui nui o te..."
    - Phil Edwards
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you all on the loss of Bill. Love..."
    - Sue Power
Service Information
Aoraki- Waimate Funeral Home
11 John Street
Waimate , Canterbury
036897065
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Aoraki- Waimate Funeral Home
11 John Street
Waimate , Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

DODDS,
William Benjamin (Bill):
Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne Te Maiharoa-Dodds. Much loved brother of Ann and Robbie and the late Joy and Dan. Loved brother-in-law of the late Hipa, Ted, Tim, Tauhou, Sandy, Rangimarie, Harry and Tama Te Maiharoa. Adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. A service celebrating the life of Bill will be held at 11.00am on Tuesday, August 25, at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate. In lieu of flowers, donation to South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to Dodds Family, C/- Aoraki Funeral Services, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.