DODDS,
William Benjamin (Bill):
Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne Te Maiharoa-Dodds. Much loved brother of Ann and Robbie and the late Joy and Dan. Loved brother-in-law of the late Hipa, Ted, Tim, Tauhou, Sandy, Rangimarie, Harry and Tama Te Maiharoa. Adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. A service celebrating the life of Bill will be held at 11.00am on Tuesday, August 25, at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate. In lieu of flowers, donation to South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to Dodds Family, C/- Aoraki Funeral Services, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 25, 2020