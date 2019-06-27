BECK,
William George (Bill):
Passed away at McKenzie Healthcare on June 24, 2019. Loved husband of Nora and the late Barbara. Loved father of the late John, Margaret and Graeme King, Peter and Annette, and the late Neil, Kathleen and the late Gary Hollands, Anne and Rob Medder, and Suzanne. Loved grandad of his 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Special friend of Averil and the late George Langrell. Also loved Bill of the Faulks family. Sincere thanks to the McKenzie Life Care staff for the loving care of Bill. A service for Bill will be held in St Peters Anglican Church, Dyson Street, Temuka, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 1.00pm, thereafter to the Temuka Cemetery. Messages 35 Magnolia Place, Geraldine.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2019