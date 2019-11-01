BAKER, William Frederick

(Bill, Billy, Willy):

On October 30, 2019, William passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, aged 78 years. Dearly loved and adored father and father-in-law of Karen (Jazz), Cherie and Bruce. Loved Grandad of Megan, and Craig, Jessica, Michael, and Ben. Loved Great-Grandad of Lolita, Lorelai, and Mira. Dear friend of Izzy Pettigrew, and best buddy of Alan and Craig Murdoch. Loving brother of Doreen (deceased), Margaret, Richard, Jeanette, David (deceased) and Beverley, Noelene (deceased) and Christopher. Cherished uncle to all his nieces and nephews.

"We will treasure our memories of you forever and you will be deeply missed."

Messages to the Baker Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, November 4, at 1.00pm.





