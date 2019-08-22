ATWILL,
William John (Johnny):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on August 15, 2019, with family at his side; aged 81. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Judy for 59 years. Loved father (Pop) and father-in-law of Gary and Judy, Suzy and Jon Palmer, Craig and Emma. Adored Pop of Luke, and Robert. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Special thanks to the nurses for their kindness and care. According to Johnny's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 231 Otipua Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 22, 2019