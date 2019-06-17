ADAMS,
William James (Bill):
Peacefully at Margaret Wilson Hospital, after a long courageous battle on June 14, 2019, aged 84. Bill was the devoted husband and sparring partner of Olive for 62 years. Adored dad and father-in-law of John and Suzie, Vicky, Peter, Leigh and Alister. Treasured Bill to his grandchildren, Karl and Kim, Jack, Ben, Logan, and step-grandchildren, Nick, and Caleb. According to Bill's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A remembrance service will be held at a later date. Messages to c/- 25A Guinness Street, Timaru 7910.
The Angels sang Amazing Grace,
The Lord came down and touched Jim's face.
He held his hand and whispered low,
"Come with me, it's time to go."
Published in Timaru Herald on June 17, 2019