STOCKS, Wendy Francis:
Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Dearly loved wife of David, loved sister of Colleen and aunty of Sarah and Rachel. Special thanks to all the staff and Doctors at Timaru Hospital and Hospice South Canterbury and Dr Grant Shrimpton. Donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Wendy will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, January 14, at 2.00pm.
"Rest eternal grant unto her"
Messages to Mr D Stocks, PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 11, 2020