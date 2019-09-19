Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy FRANKLIN. View Sign Death Notice



Passed peacefully at the Croft Rest Home, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Ange and Dave, Lex and Jude, Gregg and Raelyn, Michelle and Rick, and the late Darryn. Loved sister to Julie and the late Karen, and step-sister to Roger and Sandra. Loved Grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Very special thanks to Kathy and Annette for all the love and support they have given her over the years. Sincere thanks to the Croft Rest Home for the wonderful care and love Wendy received. A service to celebrate Wendy's life will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, September 20 at 2.00pm, followed by Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, donations to IDEA Services Ashburton. Messages c/- PO Box 5612, Papanui, Christchurch 8542.







FRANKLIN, Wendy:Passed peacefully at the Croft Rest Home, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Ange and Dave, Lex and Jude, Gregg and Raelyn, Michelle and Rick, and the late Darryn. Loved sister to Julie and the late Karen, and step-sister to Roger and Sandra. Loved Grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Very special thanks to Kathy and Annette for all the love and support they have given her over the years. Sincere thanks to the Croft Rest Home for the wonderful care and love Wendy received. A service to celebrate Wendy's life will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, September 20 at 2.00pm, followed by Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, donations to IDEA Services Ashburton. Messages c/- PO Box 5612, Papanui, Christchurch 8542. Published in Timaru Herald from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers