FRANKLIN, Wendy:
Passed peacefully at the Croft Rest Home, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Ange and Dave, Lex and Jude, Gregg and Raelyn, Michelle and Rick, and the late Darryn. Loved sister to Julie and the late Karen, and step-sister to Roger and Sandra. Loved Grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Very special thanks to Kathy and Annette for all the love and support they have given her over the years. Sincere thanks to the Croft Rest Home for the wonderful care and love Wendy received. A service to celebrate Wendy's life will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, September 20 at 2.00pm, followed by Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, donations to IDEA Services Ashburton. Messages c/- PO Box 5612, Papanui, Christchurch 8542.
Published in Timaru Herald from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019