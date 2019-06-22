CAPILL, Wendy Louise
(nee Stevenson):
Passed away in Whanganui, June 15, 2019, after a short illness. Wendy will be sadly missed by her 4 boys; Daniel and Leah, Jarrod and Leah,Chad and Kandice, and Kodi and Sandy. A very much loved Nana to her 7 grandchildren. A much loved sister of Shirley, and the late Tony. A loved daughter of the late George and Marie Stevenson. Messages to be sent 0276649428. A service for Wendy will be held at Elim Church, 7 Elizabeth St, Timaru, on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 22, 2019