Acknowledgement

CAPILL,

Wendy (nee Stevenson):

I wish to sincerely thank all those who supported me after the sad and sudden loss of my much loved sister. Your visits, phone calls, flowers, cards and letters have been very much appreciated. A massive thank you to Shelly who looked after Wendy until I was able to take over. A big thank you to Chad and Kodi for your constant support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.

My mind still talks to you,

And my heart still looks for you,

But my soul knows you are at peace.

R.I.P. Wendy

You will never be forgotten

From your sister Shirley





