RAYNER, Wayne:
12.4.1952 - 10.6.2020
Passed away peacefully at the Talbot Park Hospital surrounded by love. A cherished and much loved husband of Annette, and a fantastic dad of Jason and Dina, and Haidee. An adoring granddad of Izra and will be sadly missed by Bella, and Willow. A respected oldest brother and brother-in-law of Gary and Barbara; Elaine and Graeme Bailey, June and Colin Kriven, Evonne and Tony O'Donnell, Jim and Trish Dellow, Allan and Bronwyn Dellow, Susan and Peter Lyttle, and a great mate to many. Wayne's family wish to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Talbot Park for the love and respect shown to Wayne during his time there. Messages to 151 Evans Street, Timaru 7910. At the family's request a private cremation and Memorial Service has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 20, 2020