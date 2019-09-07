Wayne GIBBS

GIBBS, Wayne Alexander:
Suddenly after a long battle with illness, at the South Canterbury Hospice, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, aged 59 years. Father of Tara, son of the late Bob and Margaret, dearly loved brother of Jane, Dianne, John and Jan, Alan and Heather, Paul, special brother and friend of Darcy and Judi, and Jacinta, Sharna, Brad, Willow, and Zayne, loved uncle of Janelle, Stephen, Selena, Kerry, Melanie, Jack, Ethan, Kylie, Mitchell, and Sam. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, September 10, at 1.30pm. Messages to 149 Evans Street, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
