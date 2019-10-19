HOBBS, Warwick Leonard:
Peacefully at Dunstan Hospital, Clyde, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Janine and Peter Heeringa (Christchurch), Paul and Lisa (Auckland), loved Grandad of William, Rowan, Tim and Simon. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Lawrence and Maiona Hobbs, Jocelyn and the late Don Markwell. In accordance with Warwick's wishes, a private cremation has been held. There will be a Memorial Service in Christchurch at a later date to be advised. Messages to 13A Aorangi Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch 8053, or email [email protected]
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 19, 2019