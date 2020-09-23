Guest Book View Sign Service Information Aoraki Funeral Home 160 Mountainview Road Timaru , Canterbury 036862148 Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Aoraki Funeral Home 160 Mountainview Road Timaru , Canterbury View Map Interment Following Services Pleasant Point Cemetery Death Notice



(Ginny) (nee Mulholland):

Peacefully at Hospice on Sunday, September 20, 2020; aged 63 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kelly, Brad and Deborah, and Ashley and Jessica. Much loved nana at the big house/nana Ginny of Charlie, Logan, Toby, Kassidy, Izaiah, Cohan and Aleeah. Treasured daughter of Dorothy and the late Ian Mulholland. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gwen and Graeme Inder, Barb and Aaron Dwyer, Ian Mulholland and Linda Grammer, Rex and Toni Mulholland, and Karen Mulholland and Malcolm McTaggart. Loved auntie of all her nieces and nephews. A good friend to Murray and treasured friend of many. A service to celebrate Ginny's awesome life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by the interment at the Pleasant Point Cemetery. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of South Canterbury Hospice for your wonderful care and support of Ginny. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to: The Corry Family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.







