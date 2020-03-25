EDDY, Violet (Joan):
Died peacefully in her sleep at home, on March 22, 2020, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife and companion of David for over 57 years, loving mother of Graham, and Alison, loved mother-in-law of Jenny, and Neil, and loving grandmother of Tasma, and Dion (Australia) and Ruby, and Lucas, and aunt to many nieces and nephews from the de Joux, Wilson, Allison, Eddy and Miles families. Joan was an ex Otago Girl's High School pupil, and teacher, and latterly a librarian. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Joan Eddy, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings Joan's service will be private.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 25, 2020