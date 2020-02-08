Vincent GRANT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent GRANT.
Service Information
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
View Map
Death Notice

GRANT, Vincent Graeme
(Graeme):
On February 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home and Hospital, Dunedin, after a short illness; aged 91 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Ira (Oxford, UK), David and Gail (Balclutha), and Malcolm (Gold Coast), loved grandfather of Jordan, Cameron; and Nuriana, loved brother of the late Lynda, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Thank you to the Little Sisters of the Poor, and the staff of Scared Heart for their care and support. Graeme's working life included the National Mortgage Company, McKewen Machinery, and he was recognised as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation. A service for Graeme will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin at 12.30pm, on Wednesday, February 12, followed by private cremation. Messages to 3 St Andrew Place, Balclutha 9230.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.