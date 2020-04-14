GREIG, Vilma Dawn:
On Monday, April 13, 2020 Vilma passed peacefully at Margaret Wilson Rest Home, aged 91 years. Treasured wife of the late Bill. Devoted and loved mum of Carol and Brian Gallagher, Marty and the late Simone. Much loved Gma of Kristy and Scott, Jamie, Callum, Georgia, Millie and Great-Gma of Archie. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Kareen Gregory (deceased), and Peter and Leonie Robertson. Dear friend of Sue. A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be advised. Messages to The Family, C/- 9 Preston Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 14, 2020