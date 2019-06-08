Acknowledgement

RYAN, Vida Margaret

(nee Jackman):

Ruth, Christopher and Philip would like to express their heartfelt thanks to their relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, phone calls, baking and support received after Vida's death. Also for the donations to Alzheimer's South Canterbury. We would like to give special thanks to Father Brian Fennessy for the beautiful celebration service of Vida's life and to Gary Burtenshaw of SC Funeral Services for the dignity and care he gave to Vida in her final time. A big thank you to the kind caring and compassionate staff at Talbot Park Timaru for their care of Vida during her illness. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement and thanks.



Published in Timaru Herald on June 8, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers