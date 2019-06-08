RYAN, Vida Margaret
(nee Jackman):
Ruth, Christopher and Philip would like to express their heartfelt thanks to their relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, phone calls, baking and support received after Vida's death. Also for the donations to Alzheimer's South Canterbury. We would like to give special thanks to Father Brian Fennessy for the beautiful celebration service of Vida's life and to Gary Burtenshaw of SC Funeral Services for the dignity and care he gave to Vida in her final time. A big thank you to the kind caring and compassionate staff at Talbot Park Timaru for their care of Vida during her illness. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement and thanks.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 8, 2019