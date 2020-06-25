Victor TIFFEN

  • "Heart felt condolences .. RIP Vic Patrick and Deborah Payne"
    - Deborah Payne
  • - Tubby ONeill
  • "Helen and Family sorry to hear of Vic's passing, I have..."
    - Joylyn Keen
TIFFEN,
Victor Desmond (Vic):
Passed away at Timaru Hospital on June 24, 2020, having been supported by his loving family. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Murray and Jan, Helen and Michael O'Neill, and Vickey and Joe. Treasured Grandad Vic to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. According to Vic's wishes a private interment has been held. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the Empire Hotel, 50 King St, Temuka, on Wednesday, July 1, at 2.00pm. Messages to 115 Talbot Road, RD 1, Timaru 7971.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 25, 2020
