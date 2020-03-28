BROAD,
Vicki Anne (nee Moore):
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury, on Monday, March 23, 2020. Cherished wife of Ron and a devoted mother and mother-in-law of Daniel and April, Corey and Aaron (Melbourne), Scott and Jodi (Melbourne), and an extra special grandma to her grandchildren. A loved and loving daughter of Joy and Reg (dec) Moore, loved sister and sister-in-law of Janine, Tony and Lou, and aunt to her nieces and nephews.
"You will be forever loved and sadly missed"
Messages to 12 Regent Street, Westend, Timaru 7910. A private interment has been held.
