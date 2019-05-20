WILSON,
Veronica (May) (nee Payne):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in her 79th year, after fighting a good fight. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Shelly, Jan Wilson and Clayton, Barry and Debbie, and Wendy. Much loved gran May of Logan, and Holly; Shannon and Olivia, and Daniel and great-gran May of Quinn; Isobel, and Henry. A loved sister and aunty of all her extended family and the late Jerry. A Funeral service for May will be held at St Thomas's Catholic church corner Wai-iti and Mountain View Roads, on Friday, May 24, at 11.00am thereafter private cremation. Messages to 16 Market Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from May 20 to May 22, 2019