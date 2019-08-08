FERRIS,
Veronica Shirley (Vonnie):
Peacefully in Tauranga surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, aged 78. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Nolan (Nol). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Micheal and Leanne, David and Jenny, Mark and Joanne, Anne (deceased) and Coral. Beloved grandmother and great-grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Vonnie will be held at St Mary Immaculate Church, cnr Elizabeth St and Cameron Rd, Tauranga, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10.30am. Communications to the Ferris family, c/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
