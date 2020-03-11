BOWEN,
Veronica Constance Pearl
(Bonnie):
Peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare, Timaru, surrounded by her girls, on March 10, 2020; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. A very special mum to Angela and Gilbert, and Laurice and Phil. Much loved nana to Tom and Ash; and Josh. A memorial service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 1.00pm. Messages to Bowen Family, 348B Wai-iti Rd, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 11, 2020