CASWELL, Verna May:

Lynette, Lionel, Barry, and our families, sincerely thank everyone who attended Verna's funeral service, for the donations towards the Cancer Society, also the messages of sympathy, support, cards, flowers, food, love and kind words. Our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation is extended to Lorna and the caring staff at Glenwood for their care of Verna for almost 4 years. We miss her dearly, she will always remain in our hearts and be remembered as a loving Mum, Gram and friend who cared for us all, but is now with Doug, at peace. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement for your kindness and support.



