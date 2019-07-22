CASWELL, Verna May:
Peacefully at Glenwood Rest Home, on Friday, July 19, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Lionel Wilson, Barry and friend of Adrienne. Much loved gram of Blair and Kirsten, Reade and Gemma; Ryan and Nicola, and Nicole, and great-gram of Claudia, and Piper; Evelyn, and Danica; Liam, and Brooklyn. A good friend of Dorothy and Dave Crane. In lieu of flowers donations to the cancer society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Verna will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Wednesday, July 24, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 33 Maple Crescent, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 22, 2019