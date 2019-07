CASWELL, Verna May:Peacefully at Glenwood Rest Home, on Friday, July 19, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Lionel Wilson, Barry and friend of Adrienne. Much loved gram of Blair and Kirsten, Reade and Gemma; Ryan and Nicola, and Nicole, and great-gram of Claudia, and Piper; Evelyn, and Danica; Liam, and Brooklyn. A good friend of Dorothy and Dave Crane. In lieu of flowers donations to the cancer society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Verna will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Wednesday, July 24, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 33 Maple Crescent, Timaru 7910.