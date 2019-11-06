KERR, Vera Isobel:
Peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Dunstan Hospital, Clyde, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Blue (Fairlie), Kathryn and the late Bill Carroll (Melbourne), Linda and Ian Leckie (Alexandra), Barbara Eason (Gold Coast), Moira and Lloyd Smith (Auckland). A very much loved grandmother and great-grandmother.
Decided 100 was old enough.
A service to celebrate Vera's life will be held in St Enoch's Union Church, Centennial Avenue, Alexandra, on Monday, November 11, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for the St John Ambulance. Messages to 5 Arnott Street, Alexandra 9320.
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019