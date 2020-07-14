HITCHCOX, Vera Margaret:
Peacefully on July 12, 2020, at Glenwood Rest Home, in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Roly. Cherished Mum of Geoff and Nettie, Lorri, Neil and Donna. Loved Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Vera's life will be held at St Mary's Anglican church, 24 Church Street, Timaru, on Tuesday, July 21, commencing at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Timaru Cemetery. All messages to 15 Buckley Street, Morven, R.D. 10, Waimate 7980. No flowers please.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 14, 2020