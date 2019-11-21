Velma HUDDLESTON

HUDDLESTON,
Velma Claire:
Of Wanaka. Passed peacefully at Elmslie House on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Chris (Omakau), treasured mother and mother-in-law of Sheryl and the late Colin Starkey (Lake Hawea), the late Brent and Robin (Lake Hawea), Peter and Janine (Geraldine), Bronwyn (Hamden) and Ian and Jess (Perth), a dearly loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral details to follow.
