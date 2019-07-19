SPENCE, Valmai Alfreda:
With heavy hearts the family of Valmai announce her passing on July 17, 2019, in her 94th year. A loving and devoted wife of the late Allan, a guiding and nuturing mother and mother-in-law to Donald, Glenys and Wayne Moodie, Helen and partner Kevin, Ewen and Mary-Clare, Malcolm and Bobbi, and a proud grandmother of James.
Mum will now join Dad on his walks through the bush trails.
'United once again,
never apart for long.'
A service celebrating Valmai's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Westpac Helicopter Trust will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to Spence Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 19, 2019