MUIR, Valmai Pauline (Val):
Passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at Middlepark Resthome in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce Muir. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Janet, Gisborne and Kath McDonald Christchurch. Loved and respected Nana of Shaun, Jodie and Kate, Paul and Glen. Great-grandmother of Maise, Luella and Huxley. Much loved eldest sister of Rhona, Ann, Kay, Robert, David, Tom, Jim and Lynne. At Val' request a private cremation and ceremony are being held.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 13, 2019