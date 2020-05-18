Valmai KING

Death Notice

KING,
Valmai (May) (nee Cavill):
Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family at Glenwood Rest Home, Timaru, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in her 92nd year. Much loved wife of the late Eddie. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Andrea and Graeme, Gaynor, Liz and Danny, and Ed and Deb. Treasured nana of Michael and Nicola; Renee and Aimee; Jarred, Timmy, and Jessica; Greer, Josh, Breanna, and Shaun. Also loved great-nana, and great- great-nana. A service celebrating May's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the King family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

