FEAVER,
Valma Joy (Val) (nee Price):
On February 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at Strathallan Life Care Village, Timaru; aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Peter Nixon (Timaru), Kristin (Napier), Kent and Julie (Dunedin), amazing Grandma of Matthew, and Melanie; Amanda, and Emma; Michael, Matthew, and Lauren, great-grandma of Jayden, Marcus, Seb, Mika, Luke, Holly, and Maia, loved sister of Avis, and the late George, and Gwen. Val's family would like to thank the staff at Lister Home (Waimate) for their loving care of Val, and the staff at Strathallan Life Care Village for becoming such a special part of her life. In accordance with Val's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to 127 Bedford Street, St Clair, Dunedin 9012, or leave a message on Val's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 26, 2020