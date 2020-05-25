Valerie RICHARDS

  • " So sorry to learn of Val's death our thoughts are with all..."
    - Christine and Ron Bailey
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

RICHARDS, Valerie Ada:
Passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian (Monty). Treasured Mum and friend of Karen and Craig, Murray and Lenore, Maree (deceased), and Christine and Vaughan. Dearly loved Nana of Laura and Bruce, Shane and Cintia, Matthew and Annie; Lisa, Christopher, Melanie and Pj; Tara and Chris, and Shawn; Jordyn and Nick, and Daniel. Great-Nana of Bruce, Hollie, and Finlay; and Afa.
"Your light may have dimmed but it will shine bright in our hearts forever"
A gathering for Val will be held at the Waimate Golf Club, Browns Road, Waimate, on Tuesday, May 26, teeing off at 2.00pm. Messages to the Richards family, c/- PO Box 4091 Highfield, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on May 25, 2020
