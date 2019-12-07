Valerie GOOD

Death Notice

GOOD,
Valerie Elizabeth (Val):
Peacefully at the Croft Resthome on Sunday, December 1, 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of Frank, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Stephen and Janelle. Loved and cherished nan of Kirsten, Damian, and Cory; Haydon, Jarrod, Lisa, Scott and a great-nan of Caitlyn, Josh, Lily, Dylan, Caleb, Lucy, Indi, Huxley, Arabella, Thomas, and Oliver. At the family's request a private service has been held. Messages to 50 Grey Road, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
